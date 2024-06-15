All Sections
Russian aircraft gets lost in Swedish airspace for the first time since Sweden joined NATO

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 15 June 2024, 13:22
Russian aircraft gets lost in Swedish airspace for the first time since Sweden joined NATO
Russian Su-24 aircraft. Photo: Swedish Defence Forces

On the evening of 14 June, Sweden recorded a violation of its airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber.

Source: Swedish Defence Forces in a press release; European Pravda

Details: The Swedish Armed Forces report that a Russian Su-24 violated Swedish airspace east of the southern tip of Gotland. The Swedish side sent a warning to the aircraft but received no response.

After that, two Swedish Jas-39 Gripen fighters were raised to accompany the Su-24. According to the Swedish Armed Forces, the violation was brief.

Quote: "Russia's behaviour is unacceptable and shows disrespect for our territorial integrity. We have been following the whole course of events and were on the spot to intervene," said Commander of the Swedish Air Force Jonas Wikman.

The last time Russia carried out such unauthorised flights was in 2022, when Russian Su-27 and Su-24 violated Swedish airspace, even before the country became a NATO member.

Background:

  • Finland also spoke of airspace violations by Russian fighter jets, as it joined NATO along with Sweden after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • It was reported that the number of NATO fighter jet sorties to intercept Russian aircraft approaching NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea region increased by 20-25% in the first quarter of 2024.

Subjects: SwedenRussia
