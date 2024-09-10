Ukraine's Energoatom facilities have appropriate protection and are covered by air defence

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, refused to discuss the safety of Energoatom installations in detail owing to the highest secrecy, but did say that the company's facilities were covered by air defence and that protective measures had been implemented.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference

Quote: "You have raised an extremely important question. But I will respond as follows: it is excellent that you have not heard anything regarding the security of Energoatom facilities. During the war, it is very important that no one hears anything."

However, Shmyhal instantly stated that Energoatom's facilities are safeguarded by air defence systems.

"Energoatom implemented all additional facility protection procedures. The minister of energy, the military, and the head of Energoatom bear personal responsibility for this," Shmyhal stated.

He asserted that nothing more could be said on the safety of the energy company's facilities. All of these concerns are handled in strict confidentiality at the meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

