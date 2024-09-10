Ukrainian high jumper Doroshchuk wins silver at Gala dei Castelli tournament

Oleh Doroshchuk, Ukrainian high jumper, has won a silver medal at the international athletic tournament Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

Source: the Ukrainian Athletics Federation

Details: Doroshchuk made the 2.10 metre jump on the second try, and was in the lead after the 2.24 metre one, making fewer attempts than Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic champion of Tokyo-2020. After the second jump the Italian took the lead on the 2.27 metre jump. The Ukrainian was not able to reach this height, nor the 2.30 metre mark, and came second.

Earlier, Doroshchuk won bronze at the Diamond League stage in Rome. He also won bronze at his debut stage of the Diamond league in Chorzów, Poland.

