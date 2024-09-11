Russians launch intense assault in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

The situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has deteriorated, as Russian forces have begun active assault operations.

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Details: Russian troops have launched active assaults by initially moving armoured vehicles across the Seym River, followed by crossings over smaller rivers.

DeepState experts also recorded the movement of a Russian armoured convoy from Korenovo toward Snagost, with ongoing intense fighting there.

Screenshot: DeepState map

Quote: "Another attack came from Korenovo, which was recently lost, toward Snagost."

