Russians launch intense assault in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 00:44
Screenshot: DeepState map

The situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has deteriorated, as Russian forces have begun active assault operations.

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Details: Russian troops have launched active assaults by initially moving armoured vehicles across the Seym River, followed by crossings over smaller rivers.

DeepState experts also recorded the movement of a Russian armoured convoy from Korenovo toward Snagost, with ongoing intense fighting there.

 
Screenshot: DeepState map

Quote: "Another attack came from Korenovo, which was recently lost, toward Snagost."

