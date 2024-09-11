All Sections
Ukraine loses over US$11 billion annually due to mined areas, study shows

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:24
Ukraine loses over US$11 billion annually due to mined areas, study shows
A mined territory. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine incurs losses of US$11.2 billion annually due to landmines and other explosive remnants of war, equivalent to 5.6% of Ukraine's GDP in 2021.

Source: a study by the Tony Blair Institute, as reported by the Ministry of Economy press office

The annual loss of US$11.2 billion due to mined territories directly impacts Ukraine's US$4.3 billion annual loss in agricultural exports. 

The largest losses are attributed to reduced agricultural exports and decreased local tax revenues.

The Tony Blair Institute estimates that Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts have lost more than 20% of their regional GDP due to mined areas. In total, local authorities are missing out on over US$1.1 billion in local taxes.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine needs US$34.6 billion to clear all mined territories. This amount could be recouped in less than three and a half years after the land is fully cleared, the study emphasises.

In 2022, global spending on mine clearance amounted to US$798 million, with nearly 50% allocated to Ukraine.

