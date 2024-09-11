All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch 14 air strikes on borders of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 17:12
Russians launch 14 air strikes on borders of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – General Staff report
Photo: 56th Motorised Brigade

During the day, the Russian military launched 14 airstrikes on Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts’ border areas in Ukraine’s north.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 15:07 on 11 September

Details: According to the General Staff, Russian troops continue to use combat aviation and artillery along Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts’ borders. The Russian forces attacked Semenivka, Ivashchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka and Popivka, dropping 14 aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

The Russians heavily rely on their manpower superiority and air support. As of 16:00, the number of combat clashes had reached 58, with most of these happening on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. 

On the Pokrovsk front, 16 combat clashes have been recorded. The most active battles are observed in Novotroitske and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions 14 times throughout the day. The Russians attempted to advance in the area of Kostiantynivka, Ukrainka and Heorhiivka.

Advertisement:

The Russians carried out nine assaults on the Lyman front, targeting Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka and Tverdokhlibove.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians twice stormed Ukrainian soldiers' fortifications in the vicinitшуі of Hatyshche and Tykhe; the combat clashes are still underway.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front six times.. The attacks have been repulsed near Lozova and Hlushkivka, but the struggle near Synkivka continues.

In other areas, the operating situation has remained rather stable.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffSumyChernihiv
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
General Staff
Russian forces mount largest number of attacks on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day
Difficult combat situation unfolds on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: