During the day, the Russian military launched 14 airstrikes on Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts’ border areas in Ukraine’s north.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 15:07 on 11 September

Details: According to the General Staff, Russian troops continue to use combat aviation and artillery along Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts’ borders. The Russian forces attacked Semenivka, Ivashchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka and Popivka, dropping 14 aerial bombs.

The Russians heavily rely on their manpower superiority and air support. As of 16:00, the number of combat clashes had reached 58, with most of these happening on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

On the Pokrovsk front, 16 combat clashes have been recorded. The most active battles are observed in Novotroitske and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions 14 times throughout the day. The Russians attempted to advance in the area of Kostiantynivka, Ukrainka and Heorhiivka.

The Russians carried out nine assaults on the Lyman front, targeting Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka and Tverdokhlibove.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians twice stormed Ukrainian soldiers' fortifications in the vicinitшуі of Hatyshche and Tykhe; the combat clashes are still underway.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front six times.. The attacks have been repulsed near Lozova and Hlushkivka, but the struggle near Synkivka continues.

In other areas, the operating situation has remained rather stable.

