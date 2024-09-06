All Sections
Difficult combat situation unfolds on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff report

Friday, 6 September 2024, 22:47
Difficult combat situation unfolds on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff report
165 combat clashes have been recorded at the combat zone in Ukraine since the beginning of the day. The situation is the most intense on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. 

Quote: "Since the start of the day, there have been 165 combat clashes, the enemy has launched 2 missile strikes (6 missiles), 57 airstrikes (61 guided bombs), carried out 472 strikes with kamikaze drones, and launched 2,776 shells on our soldiers' positions."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi and Vovchansk four times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian defences 24 times near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka

On the Lyman front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian defenders' positions 17 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted five Russian attempts to strengthen their tactical position near Verkhnokamianske and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians forces carried out three unsuccessful attempts to advance at Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka

On the Toretsk front, the Russians stormed the area in the vicinity of Toretsk and Nelipivka nine times.

The Russian forces continue their attack on Ukrainian positions on the Pokrovsk front. During the day, there were 45 assault and offensive attempts recorded.

A severe situation has unfolded on the Kurakhove front, with 41 combat clashes reported.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions eight times.

Nine Russian attacks were repulsed on the Prydniprovske front

The Ukrainian defence forces' operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continue.

