All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 September 2024, 02:44
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to the Russian attack drones on the night of 11-12 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that drones were detected in the airspace over Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Air defence systems are responding to the targets."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 05:05 that air defence systems were responding in the oblast again.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastair defenceShahed drone
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence responds near Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence shoots down Russian Shahed UAVs in Kyiv Oblast and in suburbs of Kyiv itself
RECENT NEWS
16:38
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: