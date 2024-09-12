Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 02:44
Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to the Russian attack drones on the night of 11-12 September.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that drones were detected in the airspace over Kyiv Oblast.
Quote: "Air defence systems are responding to the targets."
Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 05:05 that air defence systems were responding in the oblast again.
