Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to the Russian attack drones on the night of 11-12 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that drones were detected in the airspace over Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: "Air defence systems are responding to the targets."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 05:05 that air defence systems were responding in the oblast again.

