Woman, 81, killed and 6 more civilians injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 September 2024, 13:53
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces targeted the settlements of Krasnoiarske and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 12 September, claiming the life of an 81-year-old woman and leaving six other people injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation has found that Russian forces struck the village of Krasnoiarske in the Pokrovsk district. As a result of a munition hit, a fire broke out in one of the houses occupied by a family of five. An 81-year-old woman has been killed in the attack. Her 58-year-old son and his 49-year-old wife, as well as two 21- and 28-year-old grandsons, sustained contusions."

Details: Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation over the violation of the laws and customs of war. The Russians also injured two people in Kostiantynivka. In total, the Russian military damaged 13 houses, power lines, a gas pipeline and a car.

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
