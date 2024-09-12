All Sections
Lithuanian president says Lithuania wants to buy short-range missile systems for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yurii PanchenkoThursday, 12 September 2024, 16:15
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has said that Lithuania is likely to soon approve the purchase of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press-conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 12 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda said that Lithuania has given Ukraine €647 million of security assistance since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and has committed to allocating 0.25% of its GDP (approximately €190 million) to aid Ukraine each year.

"We are also researching the possibility of purchasing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian air defence. I hope that we will have a favourable decision within the next two or three weeks and will be able to give these systems to Ukrainians," Nausėda said.

He also mentioned that Lithuania has invested €10 million to fund Ukraine’s production of long-range Palianytsia missile drones and is interested in working alongside Ukraine to design and manufacture naval drones.

"Lithuania will continue working alongside allies to mobilise support for Ukraine. During the European Council and NATO meetings, I always stress that we have to increase the amount of aid, because the current volumes and the speed with which [the aid] is given are insufficient," Nausėda said.

He added that the West must give Ukraine additional long-range missiles, aircraft and air defence systems as soon as possible.

Background:

  • During a joint press-conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 12 September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda promised to help Ukraine win the war against a "monster".
  • In August, Lithuania provided Ukraine with the latest aid package, which included loaders, anti-drone systems, and folding beds for Ukrainian soldiers.

