Ukraine will receive €10 million from Lithuania for the purchase of Ukrainian-produced Palianytsia missile drones.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein military base

Quote: "We received a new confirmation from the Lithuanian defence minister on the allocation of €10 million for the purchase of the Ukrainian Palianytsia drone missile," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelemskyy reported that on 24 August, the Ukrainian army had attacked the Russian army for the first time with a new weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's new weapons solutions, including the Palianytsia drone missile, the first use of which he had announced earlier, were a real way for Ukraine to act while its partners were "slowing down" in making decisions.

The development of the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia was completed in eighteen months, with several dozen Russian military air bases falling within its range.

In August 2024, the Ukrainian defence forces used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile against a military target in the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia for the first time.

