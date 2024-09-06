Lithuania to provide Ukraine with €10 million for purchase of Palianytsia missile drones
Friday, 6 September 2024, 19:59
Ukraine will receive €10 million from Lithuania for the purchase of Ukrainian-produced Palianytsia missile drones.
Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein military base
Quote: "We received a new confirmation from the Lithuanian defence minister on the allocation of €10 million for the purchase of the Ukrainian Palianytsia drone missile," he said.
Advertisement:
Background:
- President Volodymyr Zelemskyy reported that on 24 August, the Ukrainian army had attacked the Russian army for the first time with a new weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile.
- Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's new weapons solutions, including the Palianytsia drone missile, the first use of which he had announced earlier, were a real way for Ukraine to act while its partners were "slowing down" in making decisions.
- The development of the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia was completed in eighteen months, with several dozen Russian military air bases falling within its range.
- In August 2024, the Ukrainian defence forces used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile against a military target in the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia for the first time.
Support UP or become our patron!