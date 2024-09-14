All Sections
Russians ruin bridge near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 September 2024, 15:16
Photo: Social media

On 13 September, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast several times. The strikes hit the road infrastructure, in particular, the Skhidnyi (Eastern) bridge near the city. 

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration 

Details: According to the authority, the bridge’s bulkheads, local government buildings and power infrastructure were hit on 13 September at 05:40 local time. On the evening of the same day, at about 22:30, another hit left the bridge demolished.

For the time being, there is no traffic across the bridge.

Local residents post photos and videos from the site.

Additionally, an FPV (first-person view) drone attacked two households in the city’s private sector.

Donetsk Oblastattack
