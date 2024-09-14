Russians ruin bridge near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

On 13 September, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast several times. The strikes hit the road infrastructure, in particular, the Skhidnyi (Eastern) bridge near the city.

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration

Details: According to the authority, the bridge’s bulkheads, local government buildings and power infrastructure were hit on 13 September at 05:40 local time. On the evening of the same day, at about 22:30, another hit left the bridge demolished.

For the time being, there is no traffic across the bridge.

Local residents post photos and videos from the site.

Additionally, an FPV (first-person view) drone attacked two households in the city’s private sector.

