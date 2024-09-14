All Sections
Former French PM pledges to continue supporting Ukraine as MP

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 14 September 2024, 20:23
Gabriel Attal at the Yalta European Strategy forum. Photo: Attal via Twitter (X)

Member of the French National Assembly Gabriel Attal, who recently resigned as prime minister, has arrived in Kyiv and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Attal revealed on X (Twitter) that he had been a guest at the Yalta European Strategy forum and expressed his support for Ukraine amid Russia's war of aggression.

Attal stressed that by supporting Ukraine, France is also defending a model of society based on the principles of freedom and democracy.

"I will fight in Parliament to ensure that France continues to provide the military and financial assistance Ukraine needs to resist and rebuild. The future of Ukraine is in Europe. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote.

Background:

  • Last week, Attal finally resigned as prime minister and handed over to his successor, Michel Barnier, after President Emmanuel Macron's lengthy search for a new prime minister following the parliamentary elections.
  • Attal, a close associate of Emmanuel Macron, was the youngest prime minister in France’s modern history.
  • The foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania also visited Kyiv ahead of the weekend.

Franceaid for Ukraine
