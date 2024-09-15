All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast encourages Russia to exchange prisoners-of-war – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 15 September 2024, 06:12
Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast encourages Russia to exchange prisoners-of-war – ISW
Ukrainian servicemen who returned from captivity. Photo: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner-of-war swap on 14 September, the third prisoner-of-war exchange since the start of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, which appears to have had the short-term effect of increasing incentives for Russia to participate in prisoner-of-war exchanges.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian officials reported that Russia had returned 103 prisoners to Ukraine, including Ukrainian servicemen who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in early 2022; members of the National Police and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine; members of the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine, and other Ukrainian servicemen. 

Advertisement:

On 14 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Ukraine had returned 103 people captured by Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Russian sources suggested that the returned Russian prisoners were conscripts.

The exchange of prisoners-of-war took place the day after a similar exchange on 13 September, during which 49 prisoners were returned from each side.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukrainian officials have repeatedly emphasised that the Kursk incursion has enhanced Ukraine’s negotiating power in POW exchanges with Russia, following the Kremlin's consistent rejection of Ukraine's attempt to negotiate exchanges. 

The frequency of POW exchanges between Ukraine and Russia has significantly increased since the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast on 6 August, with both sides exchanging a total of 267 POWs each in three separate exchanges.

Russia and Ukraine only conducted three other POW exchanges, encompassing roughly 405 Ukrainian POWs and 423 Russian POWs, between 1 January and 6 August 2024."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastexchange
Advertisement:

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainian forces destroy thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including from North Korea, at two depots in Russia

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast: We are putting pressure on Russia, doing all we can to make the war felt there
Ukrainian forces seize several settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast but lose some as well – DeepState analysts
UK intelligence shows how Ukrainian forces destroy bridges in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
17:22
Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo
16:40
Russian Foreign Minister explains why Putin "supported" Kamala Harris, says he was joking
16:30
Zelenskyy reacts to WSJ claim of 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action: That's a lie
16:08
On night of 20-21 September, Ukraine's Security Service hits military airfield in Russia in addition to ammunition depots
15:53
Kremlin plans strikes on Ukrainian nuclear facilities before winter – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
15:53
Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of dangerous Russian cargo will sail past Denmark
15:35
UK intelligence assesses consequences of strike on ammunition depot in Toropets, Russia
15:06
Ukrainian forces destroy thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including from North Korea, at two depots in Russia
14:50
Iran has not transferred launchers for its ballistic missiles supplied to Russia – Reuters
14:16
Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: