Russia loses 1,170 more soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 07:58
Russian forces have lost 1,170 more soldiers killed and wounded and more than 103 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 633,800 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 8,680 (+6) tanks;
- 17,063 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,109 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,186 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 947 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,234 (+85) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,592 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,684 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,084 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
