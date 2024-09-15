US to provide substantial military aid package by end of September

The United States is preparing a major package of assistance for Ukraine, which is expected to be announced by the end of September.

Source: Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, at the 20th annual YES (Yalta European Strategy) meeting in Kyiv, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sullivan stated that he meets with his team every day to discuss what tools and strategies should be employed to stabilise the front line and prevent Russia from making any breakthroughs that would lead to strategic benefits.

He recalled that in April of this year, there was widespread worry that the front lines would be broken. However, in the months that followed, Ukraine's defence strengthened in many vital areas, and the country took bold and significant advances forward in the battle.

Sullivan stated that this is not a question of political will, but of resolving challenging and complex logistical and operational difficulties in order to actually deliver the necessary weapons to the front.

Sullivan said the United States is literally pulling 155 mm calibre rounds off the assembly line and delivering them to the battlefield as soon as possible.

As another example of support, the official noted the difficult decision to redirect all the Patriot missiles to Ukraine which were supposed to be delivered to partners and allies over the next year.

Sullivan also said he was glad to see what Ukraine and its allies have accomplished while remembering President Zelenskyy's statements that, given the challenges Ukraine is experiencing, they must do more and better.

During a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, 11 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine would receive more than US$700 million in humanitarian and other aid.

Sallivan also promised that he would convey the message regarding Ukraine's ongoing request for long-range strikes against Russia to President Biden.

