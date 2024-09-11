Blinken announces over US$700m in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine

During a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, 11 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine will receive more than US$700 million in humanitarian and other aid.

Source: Blinken at a press conference with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and the UK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken stressed that Russia is once again trying to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure "to weaponise the cold against the Ukrainian people".

Quote: "That is why today we are announcing US$325 million in new funding to help repair Ukraine’s energy and electric grid," he said, adding that in the near future there will be a meeting of the Group of Seven Plus focused on assistance for Ukraine's energy sector.

The US Secretary of State also announced US$290 million in humanitarian aid for millions of people in Ukraine and the surrounding region who have been forced to flee their homes.

"And finally, we’re announcing US$102 million in additional funding in humanitarian demining to help remove landmines and unexploded ordnance that Russia has left behind across Ukraine," Blinken added.

On 11 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv.

The UK announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks, as well as the allocation of US$484 million in financial support and the supply of military equipment.

