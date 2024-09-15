James Cleverly (centre) during his visit to Ukraine in 2023. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Former UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly believes that London should authorise Ukraine to launch Western-supplied long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cleverly, who is running to become the leader of the Conservative Party, was asked whether London should allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Cleverly replied that it is "untenable for Ukraine to defend itself" without their use.

He expressed disappointment that recent discussions with the US had not led to a relevant agreement, emphasising that Ukraine should be able to use the supplied weapons to target and destroy launchers in order to protect itself.

In response to a question about why the Conservative government, where Cleverly served as a foreign secretary, did not authorise Ukraine to use these missiles against Russia, he stated that he had advocated for this decision to be made.

Background:

On 12 September, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin stressed that any move by the West to allow Kyiv to use such long-range weapons against targets in Russia would draw NATO into the war with Russia, a sharp escalation of his rhetoric on the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that the Allies should increase their support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing beyond talking.

