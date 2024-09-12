​​Putin warns that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia will draw West into war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia using long-range weapons would imply the direct involvement of Western countries in the war, since Ukraine is apparently unable to find targets on its own without Western intelligence.

Source: Russian media outlet Kommersant

Quote from Putin: "Therefore, it is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not allowing it. This is about making a decision on whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Kremlin leader is convinced that the Ukrainian army cannot launch strikes using modern Western-produced long-range precision systems.

He said that if the West helps Ukraine strike deep into Russia, "the very essence of the conflict will change", and the Kremlin "will take appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed for us".

Background:

Advertisement:

According to Politico, the White House has been finalising a plan to ease restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-provided weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

The Guardian has reported that the UK has decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike targets in Russia.

At a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with the US and UK foreign ministers on Wednesday, he presented a "direct and detailed" vision of lifting restrictions on long-range strikes on Russia for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!