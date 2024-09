The town of Vuhledar on the front line in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState analysts updated the map of combat actions on the evening of 16 September, noting that the Russians had advanced near some settlements in Donetsk Oblast, particularly near the town of Vuhledar.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Spirne and Ukrainsk."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!