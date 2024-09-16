Latvia to supply Ukraine with British CVR(T) armoured personnel carriers

The Latvian Defence Ministry will provide Ukraine with CVR(T) tracked combat reconnaissance armoured vehicles which Latvia had previously purchased from the UK.

Details: The ministry did not disclose the exact number of vehicles for operational security reasons.

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds stated that the acquisition of new armoured personnel carriers to replace the CVR(T) is in its final stage. These new vehicles are essential for rearming the Latvian army and participating in tactical operations.

The initial contract was signed in 2014 for 123 armoured vehicles, of which 116 have been upgraded. An additional contract for more vehicles was signed with the UK in 2019.

As of 2023, Latvia has committed to providing military aid to Ukraine equal to 0.25% of its GDP annually until 2026.

For reference: CVR(T) is a family of British tracked armoured vehicles developed in the mid-20th century, known for their high mobility and versatility. These vehicles can perform a wide range of tasks, including reconnaissance, patrolling, fire support and casualty evacuation.

Background:

It was reported that Latvia would provide Ukraine with hundreds of units of computer equipment, specialised clothing, binoculars and other gear for the defence forces.

On 11 September, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that the new military aid package for Ukraine would include armoured vehicles and drones, along with training and equipment for several thousand more Ukrainian soldiers.

