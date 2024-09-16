All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Latvia to supply Ukraine with British CVR(T) armoured personnel carriers

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 16 September 2024, 10:12
Latvia to supply Ukraine with British CVR(T) armoured personnel carriers
Latvian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Latvian Defence Ministry will provide Ukraine with CVR(T) tracked combat reconnaissance armoured vehicles which Latvia had previously purchased from the UK.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi

Details: The ministry did not disclose the exact number of vehicles for operational security reasons.

Advertisement:

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds stated that the acquisition of new armoured personnel carriers to replace the CVR(T) is in its final stage. These new vehicles are essential for rearming the Latvian army and participating in tactical operations.

The initial contract was signed in 2014 for 123 armoured vehicles, of which 116 have been upgraded. An additional contract for more vehicles was signed with the UK in 2019.

As of 2023, Latvia has committed to providing military aid to Ukraine equal to 0.25% of its GDP annually until 2026.

Advertisement:

For reference: CVR(T) is a family of British tracked armoured vehicles developed in the mid-20th century, known for their high mobility and versatility. These vehicles can perform a wide range of tasks, including reconnaissance, patrolling, fire support and casualty evacuation.

Background:

  • It was reported that Latvia would provide Ukraine with hundreds of units of computer equipment, specialised clothing, binoculars and other gear for the defence forces.
  • On 11 September, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that the new military aid package for Ukraine would include armoured vehicles and drones, along with training and equipment for several thousand more Ukrainian soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Latviaweaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Latvia
Latvia's new aid package to include armoured vehicles and UAVs
Latvia to hand over new military aid package to Ukraine, including armoured personnel carriers – photo
Lithuanian president and Latvian PM arrive in Ukraine – video
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: