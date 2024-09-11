All Sections
Latvia's new aid package to include armoured vehicles and UAVs

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 19:25
Evika Siliņa and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa has announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, including armoured vehicles and drones. Additionally, several thousand Ukrainian military personnel would be trained and equipped.

Source: Siliņa at a press conference within the framework of the Crimean Platform, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Siliņa presented Ukraine's third military support package for 2024, which includes equipment and supplies such as armoured vehicles and drones. According to Siliņa, Latvia will continue to train Ukraine's defence forces.

Quote: "Definitely, we will continue training and equipping more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year and next year," she said.

Also, the head of the Latvian government said that the next package of military support for Ukraine for 2025 is already being prepared. It will cover "Patria military vehicles, drones, equipment and training as well," she said.

Latvia will also allocate 0.25% of GDP for military support of Ukraine from 2025.

"We will also continue to provide long-term and predictable military support of 0.25% of our GDP to Ukraine," she said.

Separately, she emphasised aid for electricity production, specifically the provision of generators and other materials: the country will provide solar panels and equipment for 500 households, as well as assistance to Chernihiv Oblast.

On September 11, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa arrived in Kyiv.

It was earlier reported that Latvia would donate hundreds of pieces of computer equipment, along with specialised clothing, binoculars, and other gear for Ukraine's defence forces.

aid for UkraineLatviawar
