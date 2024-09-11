Lithuanian president and Latvian PM arrive in Ukraine – video

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 11 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the posts of both Baltic states’ leaders on X (Twitter)

Details: Nausėda announced that he would meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit to discuss military and economic support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Siliņa vowed that Latvia would stand with the Ukrainian people until they emerged victorious and would always support Ukraine on its path to the European Union and NATO.

Rīts Kijivā. Latvija būs kopā ar Ukrainas tautu līdz tās uzvarai!



Ранок у Києві. Латвія буде з українським народом до його перемоги, і завжди підтримуватиме Україну на шляху до Європейського Союзу та НАТО! Слава Україні! 🇱🇻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/yK22cqQX9J — Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) September 11, 2024

Advertisement:

Background: On 11 September, Kyiv is also expecting a visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Support UP or become our patron!