Lithuanian president and Latvian PM arrive in Ukraine – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 09:56
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Nausėda on X (Twitter)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 11 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the posts of both Baltic states’ leaders on X (Twitter)

Details: Nausėda announced that he would meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit to discuss military and economic support for Ukraine.

Siliņa vowed that Latvia would stand with the Ukrainian people until they emerged victorious and would always support Ukraine on its path to the European Union and NATO.

Background: On 11 September, Kyiv is also expecting a visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

