Latvia to hand over new military aid package to Ukraine, including armoured personnel carriers – photo

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during her visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal noted that during a meeting in Kyiv, Siliņa announced a new military aid package, which will include armoured personnel carriers. The Ukrainian premier added that Latvia plans to provide Ukraine with solar panels for hospitals.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian prime minister revealed that the officials discussed expanding cooperation between defence companies.

"Latvia has consistently supported sanctions against the aggressor and is our reliable ally in integrating into the EU and NATO," Shmyhal added.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 11 September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa paid visits to Kyiv.

It was earlier reported that Latvia would donate hundreds of pieces of computer equipment, along with specialised clothing, binoculars, and other gear for Ukraine's defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!