A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a village in Kherson Oblast by the detonation of an explosive device.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An unidentified explosive device went off in a barn in the village of Posad-Pokrovskyi, causing a 14-year-old boy to sustain fatal injuries."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!