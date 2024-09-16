Zelenskyy to address UN General Assembly on 25 September

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN General Assembly on 25 September.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America

Details: "The General Debate at the UN General Assembly will start on 24 September, and US President Joe Biden is to make a speech there on the same day. The next day, 25 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will make a speech," Voice of America reports.

Advertisement:

The gathering of world leaders in New York is expected to be used as an opportunity for talks with Ukraine’s partners about the Russian war against Ukraine.

British representatives have noted that the gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September will be the place where key issues regarding further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression will be coordinated.

Ukraine is seeking permission from a range of countries which supply it with long-range weapons to use those weapons against targets deep in Russian territory from which Russia launches its bloody and destructive strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who visited Kyiv together with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 11 September and travelled to Washington with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 13 September, has said that the discussions on the main topics would continue at the General Assembly.

Bloomberg reported last week that Western permission for Ukraine to launch long-range attacks on Russia was unlikely to be approved before the UN General Assembly.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the end of August that he might meet with US President Joe Biden in September during the UN General Assembly.

Support UP or become our patron!