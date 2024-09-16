All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 September 2024, 20:03
Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy
Screenshot: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated in his evening address that Ukraine has defined the necessary points of the plan of victory in the war against Russia and is ready to present it in front of its allies as early as next week.

Source: Zelesnkyy in an evening address on 16 September

Quote: "Throughout the day, meetings were held in various formats to prepare our Ukrainian Victory Plan. The real substance of all the points – military, political, diplomatic, and economic. Key people from each sector are involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined. The steps designed to give us the strongest possible position to bring about peace – a real, just peace. For each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% has already been written out."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine was planning to present the Victory Plan to its allies next week. He noted that the plan would become an important step in the facilitation of support on the international arena and the strengthening of international law.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyywarRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, killing people, including child – photos

Media outlet names possible cause of F-16 crash in Ukraine in August

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to make speech at UN General Assembly on 25 September
Trump ally and Ukraine advocate: Pompeo talks war, peace, and U.S. strategy
Zelenskyy: Russians attacked Ukraine with 640 Shaheds over September
RECENT NEWS
14:16
Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study
13:55
Harris's Congressional ally says she will support Ukraine if elected president – video
13:31
Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast
13:17
Ukraine's Antonov Company expects confiscation of Russian An-124 Ruslan aircraft in Canada
13:02
Zelenskyy expects Biden to make "important decisions" for Ukraine before his presidency ends
12:06
Ukraine's Victory Plan envisages NATO membership invitation for Kyiv and modern weapons supplies
11:51
New US aid package to Ukraine will likely include missiles for F-16s – Politico
11:27
Ukraine works on plan for talks with Russia, online meeting held already – Zelenskyy
11:00
Finland's intelligence service says Russia may blackmail the country with hostages
10:41
Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: