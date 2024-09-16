Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated in his evening address that Ukraine has defined the necessary points of the plan of victory in the war against Russia and is ready to present it in front of its allies as early as next week.

Source: Zelesnkyy in an evening address on 16 September

Quote: "Throughout the day, meetings were held in various formats to prepare our Ukrainian Victory Plan. The real substance of all the points – military, political, diplomatic, and economic. Key people from each sector are involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined. The steps designed to give us the strongest possible position to bring about peace – a real, just peace. For each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% has already been written out."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine was planning to present the Victory Plan to its allies next week. He noted that the plan would become an important step in the facilitation of support on the international arena and the strengthening of international law.

Support UP or become our patron!