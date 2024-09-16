Zelenskyy: Russians attacked Ukraine with 640 Shaheds over September

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians used more than 640 Shaheds to attack Ukraine in the first few weeks of September, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down most of the Russian drones.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists used more than 640 Shaheds against Ukrainian cities and villages in the first half of this September alone. Fortunately, most of them were shot down by our soldiers. We are constantly working to make the Ukrainian air shield more effective. We are strengthening our Air Force, mobile fire groups, and all air defence units. The Russian army launched 56 Shaheds last night, 53 of which were shot down."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!