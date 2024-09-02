All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv and its oblast: woman injured, houses on fire, railway damaged

Iryna BalachukMonday, 2 September 2024, 08:00
Aftermath of Russian attack. Stock photo: Telegram of State Emergency Service

One person was injured and houses, non-residential buildings and a railway track were damaged as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Derhachi City Council

Quote from Syniehubov: "A 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike in the Kyiv district at around 01:00. She refused to be hospitalised. A house was damaged. 

The occupiers once again struck the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv at 05:30. A house and three non-residential buildings were on fire at an allotment association."

Details: Syniehubov said no people were killed or injured during the second attack.

Meanwhile, Derhachi City Council reported that the Russians had damaged the railway track, leading to changes in the train routes.

"Electric locomotives on the Kharkiv-Derhachi-Slatyne-Nova Kozacha route will only run to the Derhachi station and back due to the damage to the railway track caused by the enemy attack," the city council stated. 

They promised to provide additional information on the resumption of railway traffic.

Background: An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 2 September. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian missile strike had caused a fire.

