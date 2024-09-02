All Sections
Overwhelming Russian forces attack Ukrainian positions, over 180 combat clashes occur in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 September 2024, 08:29
Overwhelming Russian forces attack Ukrainian positions, over 180 combat clashes occur in one day
Russian forces have attacked 12 fronts with superior numbers over the past day, resulting in 182 combat clashes, with 63 attacks occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 September

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its advantage in personnel and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly withstand the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive (assault) actions, with seven combat clashes occurring. The fighting took place near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, 16 Russian attacks took place throughout the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the assaults near the settlements of Synkivka and Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 18 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Maiske and Markove. Ukraine’s defence forces are controlling the situation.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 20 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was around the city of Novohrodivka. They actively used aircraft.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, as per updated information, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka 14 times.

Over the past day, no active Russian offensive actions were recorded on the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts.

On the Prydniprovske front, two Russian attempts to capture Ukrainian positions were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft to attack Ukrainian settlements from the Russian Federation territory. 

Ukrainian forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment.

