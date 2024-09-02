Russians mount 105 attacks across war zone since day began, mostly on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have launched 105 attacks throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day on 2 September, most of them on the Pokrovsk front (29 combat engagements).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 16:00 on 2 September

Details: Four combat engagements took place on the Kharkiv front. Russian troops stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near the town of Vovchansk, where two engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Russians mounted assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Three Russian attacks are still in progress.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks and five more are still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defence forces successfully stopped four Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

Three combat engagements took place on the Kramatorsk front. The Russians attempted to advance towards the settlements of Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. One attack is still ongoing. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attempted to force Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and Romanivka. Four combat engagements have been completed and six more are underway. In addition, Russian aircraft launched rockets near the settlement of Druzhba and dropped two guided aerial bombs near the village of Dachne.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians mounted 29 assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. Russian forces also delivered an airstrike on Oleksandropil. The Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 18 attacks, with 11 more currently underway. Information on Russian losses in the area is being gathered.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians launched 16 attacks near the settlements of Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attempts to advance, two more are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times, in particular near the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Seven combat engagements have taken place there and eight more are still ongoing. In addition, the Russians attacked the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka with rockets.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians conducted no offensive actions. However, they, supported by aircraft, launched strikes near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

