Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a position he has held since August 2021.

Source: decree on the President's website; Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: As usual, the decree does not specify the reasons for the dismissal.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have decided to replace the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am immensely grateful to all our military pilots, all engineers, all the warriors in mobile firing groups, and air defence units. All those who are really fighting for Ukraine – for the result. And the same goes for the command level – we must strengthen ourselves. And take care of [our] people. Take care of [our] personnel – take care of all our warriors."

Background:

On 29 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet crashed while repelling a Russian missile strike. The pilot was killed.

Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack on 26 August.

Support UP or become our patron!