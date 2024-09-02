All Sections
Ukrainian swimmers win gold and bronze medals at 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 2 September 2024, 19:27
Ukrainian swimmers win gold and bronze medals at 2024 Paralympics
Denys Ostapchenko. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national swimming team has won another two medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Denys Ostapchenko won the gold medal in the 50m backstroke final among the S3 class, while Serhii Palamarchuk took bronze.

For Ostapchenko, this is the second top medal in his career at the Paralympic Games and the fourth overall. The 23-year-old Ukrainian became a Paralympic champion for the first time in the 200-metre freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

35-year-old Palamarchuk became a bronze medallist for the fourth time in his career. Eight years ago, he reached the third step of the podium three times at Rio 2016.

Swimming. Men's 50m backstroke. Class S3.

  • The first place is held by Denys Ostapchenko (Ukraine) – 45.16
  • The second place is held by Josia Topf (Germany) – 47.06
  • The third place is held by Serhii Palamarchuk (Ukraine) – 50.48

These are the Ukrainian national team’s 29th and 30th medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Ukrainian athletes have won 3 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals. The vast majority, 21 medals, have been won by the swimming team.

