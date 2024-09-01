Ukrainian Paralympian athlete Zubkovska wins gold at fifth Paralympics in a row
Ukrainian Paralympians have won their second gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Athlete Oksana Zubkovska, who competes in the T12 class, has scored gold in the long jump.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The 43-year-old Ukrainian jumped 5.78 metres in her best attempt to win the gold medal, her fifth in a row at the Paralympic Games.
Oksana Zubkovska won her first Paralympic medal in Beijing 2008. The current world record holder (6.60 metres) was also unrivalled in London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020, making her a five-time Paralympic champion. The Ukrainian also has six gold medals at world championships.
Women's long jump. Class T12:
- The first place is held by Oksana Zubkovska (Ukraine) – 5.78 metres
- The second place is held by Sara Martínez (Spain) – 5.35 metres
- The third place is held by Lynda Hamri (Algeria) – 5.30 metres
Background: This is the Ukrainian national team’s 20th medal in the Paris Games 2024, including silver and bronze medals. However, only swimmer Oleksandr Komarov, who won the 100-metre freestyle in the S5 class, had gained gold in the Paralympic championship.
