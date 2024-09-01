Ukrainian swimmers Mykhailo Serbin and Danylo Chufarov win gold and bronze at Paris Paralympics

Two Ukrainian swimmers have won gold and bronze medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mykhailo Serbin and Danylo Chufarov won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s S11 100 m backstroke. [Class S11 swimmers are blind or nearly blind, and compete in blacked-out goggles.]

Serbin also set a new world record, beating his own previous world record. Chufarov, who finished third, had swum faster than Serbin in the qualifying heats.

Maryna Piddubna and Kateryna Tkachuk, who competed in the women’s S11 backstroke, finished sixth and eighth.

Ukrainian Yevhen Bohdaiko also won gold today in the 100 m breaststroke. Another Ukrainian swimmer, Andrii Trusov, finished second but was disqualified due to a technical violation.

Ukraine is represented at the 2024 Paralympics by a team of 140 athletes competing in 17 sports. The Ukrainian team ranks 10th in the medal standings so far with 25 medals: 3 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

