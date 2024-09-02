Japan provides heavy equipment and various equipment to 4 Ukrainian cities

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) transferred 97 units of heavy equipment to utility companies in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: According to the report, the equipment will improve services in the fields of transport, water supply and processing of waste from destruction.

Advertisement:

In addition, a significant number of generators, pipes and other much-needed equipment will be transferred to utility companies to restore the provision of basic services.

"We will make every effort to ensure that assistance from the Japanese side is as transparent and accountable as possible," said Vasyl Shkurakov, Acting Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:

The grant agreement for the Emergency Recovery Programme between the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Ukraine was signed on 9 March 2023. It provides for a grant from the Government of Japan in the amount of 22.44 billion Japanese yen (approx. US$172.75 million) to implement the Emergency Recovery Programme.

On 2 September, Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth over €200 million.

Support UP or become our patron!