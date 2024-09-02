All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Japan provides heavy equipment and various equipment to 4 Ukrainian cities

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 2 September 2024, 21:04
Japan provides heavy equipment and various equipment to 4 Ukrainian cities
The flag of Japan. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) transferred 97 units of heavy equipment to utility companies in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv 

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: According to the report, the equipment will improve services in the fields of transport, water supply and processing of waste from destruction.

Advertisement:

In addition, a significant number of generators, pipes and other much-needed equipment will be transferred to utility companies to restore the provision of basic services.

"We will make every effort to ensure that assistance from the Japanese side is as transparent and accountable as possible," said Vasyl Shkurakov, Acting Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The grant agreement for the Emergency Recovery Programme between the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Ukraine was signed on 9 March 2023. It provides for a grant from the Government of Japan in the amount of 22.44 billion Japanese yen (approx. US$172.75 million) to implement the Emergency Recovery Programme.
  • On 2 September, Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth over €200 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Japanaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Japan
Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
US, South Korea and Japan condemn military cooperation between Russia and North Korea
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: