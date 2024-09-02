All Sections
Dutch PM visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and announces aid package worth over €200 million – photos

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 September 2024, 16:39
Dutch PM visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and announces aid package worth over €200 million – photos
Dick Schoof and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dick Schoof on Twitter (X)

Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who is on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office, visited the city of Zaporizhzhia on 2 September and announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth over €200 million.

Source: Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof said he had stressed during his visit to Zaporizhzhia that Ukraine can count on further support and engagement from the Netherlands. He also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who are getting on with their lives just a few dozen kilometres away from the combat zone.

"We must do everything possible to help Ukraine keep going. On the front lines, but also in people’s daily lives. That’s why the Netherlands is providing a substantial new support package worth over €200 million," Schoof announced.

Schoof said the package is focused mainly on protecting and repairing energy infrastructure and includes additional funding for humanitarian assistance.

"My first visit to the country as prime minister of the Netherlands has confirmed my conviction that we must continue to support Ukraine," Schoof concluded.

The new Dutch government led by Dick Schoof was sworn in at the beginning of July. The new Cabinet is continuing the policy of its predecessors with regard to military and other support for Kyiv.

