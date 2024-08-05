Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo

Japanese Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Ukraine on 5 August to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption with his Ukrainian counterparts.

Source: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on Twitter (X)

Details: It is noted that Ryuji plans to hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials to discuss opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption.

Photo: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, signed a bilateral security agreement on 13 June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

On 17 June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), announced the launch of a US$188 million grant project to transfer Japanese technology to Ukraine, funded by Japan.

