Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo
Monday, 5 August 2024, 10:52
Japanese Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Ukraine on 5 August to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption with his Ukrainian counterparts.
Source: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on Twitter (X)
Details: It is noted that Ryuji plans to hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials to discuss opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption.
Background:
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, signed a bilateral security agreement on 13 June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.
- On 17 June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), announced the launch of a US$188 million grant project to transfer Japanese technology to Ukraine, funded by Japan.
