All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 5 August 2024, 10:52
Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo
Stock photo: Getty Images

Japanese Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Ukraine on 5 August to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption with his Ukrainian counterparts.

Source: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on Twitter (X)

Details: It is noted that Ryuji plans to hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials to discuss opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine

Background: 

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, signed a bilateral security agreement on 13 June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.
  • On 17 June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), announced the launch of a US$188 million grant project to transfer Japanese technology to Ukraine, funded by Japan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: JapanUkraine
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Japan
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
US, South Korea and Japan condemn military cooperation between Russia and North Korea
Japan to finance US$188 million technology transfer to Ukrainian business
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: