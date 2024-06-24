All Sections
US, South Korea and Japan condemn military cooperation between Russia and North Korea

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 June 2024, 07:18
US, South Korea and Japan condemn military cooperation between Russia and North Korea
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States, South Korea and Japan have condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea (DPRK) and Russia, including the continued supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia.

Source: a joint statement by three countries published on the US Department of State's website 

Quote: The United States, ROK, and Japan condemn in the strongest possible terms deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including continued arms transfers from the DPRK to Russia that prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people, violate multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and threaten stability in both Northeast Asia and Europe." 

Details: The statement emphasised that the development of a "partnership" between North Korea and Russia, as evidenced by the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang on 19 June, "should be of grave concern to anyone with an interest in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the global non-proliferation regime, and supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence against Russia’s brutal aggression".

The three countries also reaffirmed their intent to continue strengthening diplomatic and security cooperation to counter the threats posed by North Korea to regional and global security and to prevent the escalation of the situation.

"The US commitments to the defence of the ROK and Japan remain ironclad. The United States, ROK, and Japan also reaffirm that the path to dialogue remains open and urge the DPRK to cease further provocations and return to negotiations," the statement said.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the agreement between Russia and the DPRK demonstrated the growing coherence between authoritarian states and underlined the importance of democracies speaking with one voice.
  • The Biden administration said that Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un demonstrated Moscow's desire to build a coalition with North Korea, Iran, Syria and, to some extent, China.
  • The agreement signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday obliges each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

