KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 July 2024, 18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that an action plan for achieving peace in Ukraine will be ready by the end of November.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for NHK, a Japanese state TV- and radio-company

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he can’t react to calls for ceasefire as long as Russia keeps occupying Ukrainian territory.

"The president said Kyiv will start detailed discussions with relevant countries on territorial integrity and other issues. He said that he will create an action plan for peace by the end of November," NHK reports.

The Ukrainian president was interviewed on 26 July in the city of Kyiv.

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Patience, support and diplomatic pressure are the three factors for a just end to the war…

If the US and European nations maintain unity, it will [add] pressure, and show Moscow that there is no chance."

More details: Reportedly, this month Kyiv officials contacted the presidential campaign teams of Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

 "We have been in contact with his [Trump’s – ed.] team. Mr Trump told me he was available for any questions, and that I have his phone number," Zelenskyy revealed.

Background:

