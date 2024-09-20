All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Antonov Airlines to reach 2021 revenue level despite loss of planes due to war

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoFriday, 20 September 2024, 19:18
Ukraine's Antonov Airlines to reach 2021 revenue level despite loss of planes due to war
What's left of the world's largest plane, the An-225 Mriya. Photo: Dmytro Larin, UP

The gross revenue of Ukrainian cargo carrier Antonov Airlines is projected to return to 2021 levels this year despite the company losing a third of its large cargo aircraft fleet due to the war.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda, citing sources at Antonov

Details: Antonov Airlines' fleet of large cargo aircraft has decreased from eight to five since the start of the full-scale invasion. The company now operates five An-124 Ruslan aircraft. Before some planes were destroyed by Russian forces at the Hostomel airfield in March 2022, Antonov had seven An-124 Ruslan and one An-225 Mriya aircraft in service for cargo transport.

Advertisement:

Approximately 50% of Antonov Airlines' flights are conducted under the SALIS programme, transporting military cargo for NATO customers. The other 50% serve commercial clients worldwide, handling cargo such as satellites, heavy specialised equipment, and military goods.

The company told Ekonomichna Pravda that the transportation rates under the SALIS programme are lower than the market rate, but they provide consistent income. In contrast, commercial customers pay higher rates, though their business is less regular.

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraft
Advertisement:

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

All News
aircraft
Ukraine's Antonov Airlines temporarily stops work on new An-225 Mriya aircraft
Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing company fulfils contract for production of An-32P firefighting aircraft – photo
Helicopter crashes in Russia's Amur Oblast with pilot and passengers killed
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: