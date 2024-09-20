All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two people killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 September 2024, 19:40
Two people killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people, a 74-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, have been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson and the settlement of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, and four others have been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy has attacked Stanislav in Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The Russian bombardment of the settlement claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman. She was killed instantly."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the deceased woman’s family. At the same time, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had dropped explosives from a UAV on a resident of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

A 49-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was taken to hospital with a blast injury and a leg wound. Doctors assessed his condition as moderate.

Update: Mrochko later reported that one person was killed and four injured in the Russian attack on Kherson on 20 September.

Advertisement:

Quote from Mrochko: "The man killed by the occupiers was 27 years old. The casualties are also men, aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured by explosives dropped by the enemy from a drone."

Support UP or become our patron!

KhersonKherson Oblastcasualtiesattack
Advertisement:

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

All News
Kherson
Man killed and woman injured  by Russian UAV attacks on Kherson
Kherson resident dies in hospital due to serious injuries suffered in Russian attack
Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: