Two people killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Two people, a 74-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, have been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson and the settlement of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, and four others have been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy has attacked Stanislav in Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The Russian bombardment of the settlement claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman. She was killed instantly."

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the deceased woman’s family. At the same time, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had dropped explosives from a UAV on a resident of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

A 49-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was taken to hospital with a blast injury and a leg wound. Doctors assessed his condition as moderate.

Update: Mrochko later reported that one person was killed and four injured in the Russian attack on Kherson on 20 September.

Quote from Mrochko: "The man killed by the occupiers was 27 years old. The casualties are also men, aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured by explosives dropped by the enemy from a drone."

