Kherson resident dies in hospital due to serious injuries suffered in Russian attack

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 19:55
Kherson resident dies in hospital due to serious injuries suffered in Russian attack
The writing on the wall saying "I love Kherson". Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

A resident of Kherson was killed in a Russian attack on Saturday; he was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a resident of Kherson died due to a Russian attack.

A man, 60, who was seriously injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save his life."

