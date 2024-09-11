All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 September 2024, 21:54
Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson on the evening of 11 September, injuring two civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At about 20:30, the occupying forces struck Kherson. As a result, two civilians who were in the street were injured."  

Advertisement:

Details: A 31-year-old man received a blast injury and traumatic brain injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, back and leg.

A 44-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. The people who were injured in the attack were taken to hospital to undergo medical treatment.

Support UP or become our patron!

warKherson
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
war
UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
Latvia's new aid package to include armoured vehicles and UAVs
Zelenskyy on long-range strikes at Russia: It does not depend on my optimism
RECENT NEWS
16:38
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: