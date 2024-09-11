Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson on the evening of 11 September, injuring two civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At about 20:30, the occupying forces struck Kherson. As a result, two civilians who were in the street were injured."

Details: A 31-year-old man received a blast injury and traumatic brain injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, back and leg.

A 44-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. The people who were injured in the attack were taken to hospital to undergo medical treatment.

