Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 21:54
Russian forces struck the city of Kherson on the evening of 11 September, injuring two civilians.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At about 20:30, the occupying forces struck Kherson. As a result, two civilians who were in the street were injured."
Details: A 31-year-old man received a blast injury and traumatic brain injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, back and leg.
A 44-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. The people who were injured in the attack were taken to hospital to undergo medical treatment.
