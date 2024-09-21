Russian attacks kill 2 and wound 24 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day

Russian forces wounded 17 people in Donetsk Oblast and 7 in Kherson Oblast on 20 September. Their attacks killed two civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians wounded 17 residents of Donetsk Oblast: 5 in Kostiantynivka, 3 in Andriivka, 2 each in Druzhkivka, Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka, and 1 each in Toretsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove.

The Russians also hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast, including a multi-storey building and 23 private houses. They also damaged a bus, agricultural machinery and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and seven others were injured in Kherson Oblast on 20 September.

The settlements of Antonivka, Dudchany, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Mykilske, Novokairy, Dniprovske, Rozlyv, Odradokamianka, Tomyna Balka, Novoberyslav, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, Kizomys, Darivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Lvove, Tomaryne and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

