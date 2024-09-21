All Sections
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
An ambulance in Ukraine. Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

A civilian was killed and another seven sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 21 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote: "According to the investigators, the Russian army shelled the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Volnovakha districts on 21 September 2024.

Advertisement:

The village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka came under the occupiers’ attack during the day. The aggressor state’s forces targeted a business facility, injuring its 49-year-old employee. She was diagnosed with a laceration and a fracture.

Enemy forces also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out several attacks on the village of Kostiantynopil. Two women, aged 63 and 80, and a man, 53, sustained injuries. They received treatment. The occupiers also likely deployed a UMPB D-30 SN aviation bomb to attack the village of Shakhtarske. A local resident, 77, sustained shrapnel wounds.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation also shelled the city of Kurakhove for an hour. Early reports suggest they deployed artillery and a glide bomb against civilians. A resident of Kurakhove, a 57-year-old woman, was killed in the attacks, and two relatives aged 64 and 65 sustained blast injuries and lacerations."

Advertisement:

Details: Several apartment buildings and private houses, vehicles, a shop, and several power lines were damaged in Russian attacks on these towns and villages.

