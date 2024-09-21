Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 21:25
The car, destroyed in the Russian attack on Nikopol on 21 September. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A girl, 12, and a woman, 25, were killed in a Russian kamikaze drone strike on the city of Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

A 4-year-old girl was injured.
A 4-year-old girl was injured., фото: Сергій Лисак у Telegram
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "A girl, 12, and a woman, 25, were killed. Two people were injured: a 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man.

These are the results of the enemy strike on Nikopol. Those monsters deployed a kamikaze drone to strike a car with people inside.

Those who sustained injuries were hospitalised. The child is in a serious condition. Both are being treated."

