Russia loses another 1,500 soldiers in 24 hours

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 22 September 2024, 07:59
Russia loses another 1,500 soldiers in 24 hours
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost another 1,500 soldiers, 22 tanks and 63 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 642,420 (+1,500) military personnel;
  • 8,768 (+22) tanks;
  • 17,222 (+52) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,333 (+63) artillery systems;
  • 1,195 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 949 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 15.628 (+67) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,595 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 25,023 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,144 (+19)  special vehicles and other equipment.

Due to the constant updates of intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust the actual number of downed Russian cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are reported as usual.

