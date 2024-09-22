All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 September 2024, 21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
Screenshot from the Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the joint 24/7 newscast of Ukrainian television does not deprive TV channels of their freedom to show what they want and "provides the truth" among misinformation.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for The New Yorker

Details: Zelenskyy was asked about a possible conflict between democratic values and the realia of wartime in connection with the fact that the newscast broadcasts the news "in a highly coordinated way".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy noted that "journalists came together because, in the early days of the war, when people feared a total occupation of the country, no one knew what to do" and there was chaos in the country.

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Journalists in Ukraine decided to join forces in order to combat Russian disinformation. I want to make it clear that simply because the news departments of these [six] TV channels have come together it does not mean the channels themselves are destroyed. They exist as they did before. They have kept their own places in the broadcast lineup. They are free to show what they want.

But this telemarathon has become a resource for people who, say, have no electricity or see drones flying overhead. There have been lots of periods when there were all kinds of misinformation going around, and the telemarathon provides the truth. And you’re saying this is a bad thing. O.K., if that’s the case, I’m not insisting."

Advertisement:

Background: A survey, conducted by the Democratic Initiatives fund jointly with a sociological service of the Razumkov Centre on 8-15 August, more than a half of Ukrainians agree with the opinion that the national 24/7 newscast has lost its topicality.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyyfreedom of speech
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a terrible thought
Russia has launched 900 guided bombs and 400 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine over past week – video
Zelenskyy to visit US factory producing 155mm artillery shells – AP
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
16:14
Russian strike on Sumy hospital: death toll and casualties rise – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: