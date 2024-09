The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

A civilian woman has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A local woman was killed in the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district.

Advertisement:

A 61-year-old woman came under fire. Sadly, she received a fatal injury."

Support UP or become our patron!